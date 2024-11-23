Russian Drug Output Drops 7%

Russian drug production reached 3,470.2 billion roubles ($631.2 million) in January-August 1996, down 7% on the like, year-earlier period, reports the state statistical committee.

A third of Russia's 69 producers reported higher volume, including Leksredstva in Kursk (+165%), Schelkovsky near Moscow (+159%), Novosibkhimfarm in Siberia (+119%) and Tyumen (+1-1.5%). But declines were reported at the Semashko Moskhimfarmpreparaty (-92%), Farmakon in St Petersburg (-84.5%) and Ingakamf near Kostoma (-45%).

- Russian Parliament sources say legislation on medicines and state and municipal health services is in the pipeline. No details are yet available. Parliament is also considering amending health insurance legislation. A federal law on the health insurance fund budget is due in 1997, and other pending bills are said to cover patients' rights, private medical practice and medicinal substances.