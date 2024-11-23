Russian Drug Output Drops 7%

Russian drug production reached 3,470.2 billion roubles ($631.2 million) in January-August 1996, down 7% on the like, year-earlier period, reports the state statistical committee.
A third of Russia's 69 producers reported higher volume, including Leksredstva in Kursk (+165%), Schelkovsky near Moscow (+159%), Novosibkhimfarm in Siberia (+119%) and Tyumen (+1-1.5%). But declines were reported at the Semashko Moskhimfarmpreparaty (-92%), Farmakon in St Petersburg (-84.5%) and Ingakamf near Kostoma (-45%).
- Russian Parliament sources say legislation on medicines and state and municipal health services is in the pipeline. No details are yet available. Parliament is also considering amending health insurance legislation. A federal law on the health insurance fund budget is due in 1997, and other pending bills are said to cover patients' rights, private medical practice and medicinal substances.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze