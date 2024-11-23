Russian Drug Output Fails To Meet Demand

Russian drug production facilities under Ministry of Health controlfailed to meet the demand for key drug products in first-half 1996, according to figures released by the Ministry's medical industry section for basic drug groups.

In the cardiovascular drug sector, the first half saw no production of digoxin, either in tablet or injectable form. There was no production of procainamide, quinidine bisulphate, nitroglycerine or clonidine. Under 10% of the required output of verapamil, propranolol and nifedipine was achieved, and only 10%-30% of planned production of isosorbide dinitrate, captopril, clozapine and hydrochlorothiazide.

Output of bronchodilators fell short of target, and production of dexamethasone, epinephrine and theophylline was 10%-50% under target; salbutamol in aerosol form was the only drug in this sector where output exceeded 50% of requirements. In the gastointestinal sector, requirements were not met for betaine, metoclopramide and senna extract. Health care organizations failed to receive any supplies of niclosamide or ampicillin in the antibiotics and sulfonamides sector, and output of doxycyline, linomycin and ioniside was only 10%-30% of requirements.