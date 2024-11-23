Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian Drug Output Fails To Meet Demand

27 January 1997

Russian drug production facilities under Ministry of Health controlfailed to meet the demand for key drug products in first-half 1996, according to figures released by the Ministry's medical industry section for basic drug groups.

In the cardiovascular drug sector, the first half saw no production of digoxin, either in tablet or injectable form. There was no production of procainamide, quinidine bisulphate, nitroglycerine or clonidine. Under 10% of the required output of verapamil, propranolol and nifedipine was achieved, and only 10%-30% of planned production of isosorbide dinitrate, captopril, clozapine and hydrochlorothiazide.

Output of bronchodilators fell short of target, and production of dexamethasone, epinephrine and theophylline was 10%-50% under target; salbutamol in aerosol form was the only drug in this sector where output exceeded 50% of requirements. In the gastointestinal sector, requirements were not met for betaine, metoclopramide and senna extract. Health care organizations failed to receive any supplies of niclosamide or ampicillin in the antibiotics and sulfonamides sector, and output of doxycyline, linomycin and ioniside was only 10%-30% of requirements.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze