Russian Drug Production In 1996

Russian drug production value in 1995 is put at 136.8 billion roubles($23.8 million) in 1996, or 96.6% of 1995's figure. Volume output rose 2.8%, mainly led by the Leksredstva, Oktyabr, Voronezhkhimfarm and Tomsk KhFZ enterprises, whose share in total output was near 37%. Their volume rose 63%, 27.5%, 7.2% and 0.7% respectively.
Patchy reporting of production throughout the Federation means that no entirely clear picture emerges, but a fall in output was reported at 35% enterprises and a rise at 26 others. Funding shortages and a fall in demand partly explained some of the more dramatic output declines, eg those at Tatkhimfarmpreparaty in Kazan (-89%) and Miskhimfarmpreparaty (-78%).
Ampoule production fell 1.1%, and a fall-off in demand was reported for drugs in 1ml ampoules. Production of pharmaceutical substances fell 76%, matched by a considerable fall in product ranges. Tonnage of raw drugs manufactured was 76% of 1995 output, and manufacture of synthetic substances and raw vitamins fell to 2,840 tonnes of the former and 964.5 tonnes of the latter, down to 76% and 63.7% of 1995 levels respectively.
