Saturday 23 November 2024

Russian Health Budget Alarm: Draft Reform

4 November 1996

The Russian parliamentary health care committee says the draft 1997 health care budget of 9.37 billion roubles ($1.72 billion), or 0.31% of Gross Domestic Product, is "woefully inadequate." This is a 12% rise over 1996, and for health care (in the sense understood in the west) a rise of 12.2%, but the committee claims that actual allocations on "medical outlays" have been cut to the bone.

The committee is pressing for improved financing of federal health institutions, saying that project financing in first-half 1996 represented only 56.7% of the targeted figure. This, it adds, is resulting in fewer hospital beds, and clinics and hospitals being forced to scrape along without finance to pay rapidly accumulating heat and repair bills. In addition, it calls for more attention and funding for programs to counter tuberculosis and upgrade provision of psychiatric medicine.

Meantime, a draft health service reform plan is emerging via the media, after years of work by health care specialists within the framework of ZdravReforma, a joint Russo-US project. This calls for a halt to "excessive decentralization of management and funds" and for uniformity of care in all Russian regions, and has announced the principle of a "new federalism" which would subject local health budget and health insurance management to federal control and regulation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze