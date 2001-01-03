Russian news in brief

- The authorities in Russia's Khabarovsk region have announced thatincreases in the prices of pharmaceuticals on the local market will now be regulated by the regional authorities, reports the RIA Novosti news agency. Regulation of drug prices has been introduced in order to prevent price fluctuations.

- A project to set up a drugs quality control laboratory in Russia has been agreed by Ideal Medical Products of France and the Russian MEDTECHSNAB enterprise.

The project will be funded jointly and will benefit from the contribution of 12 financial firms in the Russian Association for the Promotion of Quality Drugs (Apromediq) and the private-sector aid fund FASEP, set up through the French Economic and Finance Ministry.