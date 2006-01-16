Rx use remains high among US teens: study

The US National Institute of Drug Abuse and University of Michigan's 2005 Monitoring the Future survey shows a very slight drop in illicit drug use among teenage Americans, but that use of prescription drugs such as sedatives and the narcotic painkiller Oxycontin (oxycodone) continue to increase. Teenage use of prescription painkillers rose steadily in 1992-2002, with little change since then, making it one of the few drug classes showing no improvement after a substantial rise in use, say the authors. Use of sedatives also grew, with nearly 8% of 12-grade students using them non-medically in 2005.
