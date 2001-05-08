Friday 13 December 2024

S Africa deal with India for cheap AIDS drugs

8 May 2001

The governments of South Africa and India have signed a declaration ofintent to cooperate on health care issues, as a first move to obtaining cheaper HIV/AIDS drugs.

According to South African Health Minister Manto Tshabalala-Msimang, the declaration is aimed at fostering cooperation concerning the registration and procurement of drugs and community-based HIV/AIDS programs. In a statement, the Minister said that, after having "emerged victorious from a long legal battle with multinational pharmaceutical companies which has held back our desire to explore options to access affordable medicines for more than three years," South Africa is now "moving as fast as we can to establish partnerships that are necessary for us to access affordable medicine so that we can deal with the variety of diseases that continue to threaten the lives of our people in southern Africa."

The South African government was particularly interested in India's achievements in promoting local drug manufacture, said the Minister, adding that it would be discussing the possibility of transferring technology and establishing facilities to manufacture cheaper drugs in the southern African region.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
Pharmaceutical
Tenpoint and Visus unite ahead of presbyopia drop filing
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Ibrance combination extends median PFS in breast cancer group
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
$15 billion plan triples Lilly’s share buyback record
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Major overhaul at BenevolentAI includes possible delisting
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
ALK Abello’s Acarizax approved in Europe
12 December 2024
Biotechnology
Synaffix out-licenses ADC technology to Elevation Oncology
12 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Keros Thera slumps after halting parts of cibotercept trial
12 December 2024

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on delivering innovative immunology therapeutics.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze