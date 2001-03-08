S Africa drug patent case postponed to April 18 as TAC wins permission to

The landmark court case brought by the international pharmaceuticalindustry against the South African government, over legislation which the industry claims would give the country's Minister of Health unfettered discretion to override patent rights on medicines, has been postponed to April 18.
The postponement followed Judge President Bernard Ngoepe's decision to give the Treatment Action Campaign activist lobby group permission to join the proceedings as an amicus curiae (friend of the court), on the second day of the hearing.
Judge Ngoepe has now given the South African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association until March 28 to answer TAC statements before the case resumes on April 18. The hearing is scheduled to be completed by April 26.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze