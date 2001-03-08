S Africa drug patent case postponed to April 18 as TAC wins permission to

The landmark court case brought by the international pharmaceuticalindustry against the South African government, over legislation which the industry claims would give the country's Minister of Health unfettered discretion to override patent rights on medicines, has been postponed to April 18.

The postponement followed Judge President Bernard Ngoepe's decision to give the Treatment Action Campaign activist lobby group permission to join the proceedings as an amicus curiae (friend of the court), on the second day of the hearing.

Judge Ngoepe has now given the South African Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association until March 28 to answer TAC statements before the case resumes on April 18. The hearing is scheduled to be completed by April 26.