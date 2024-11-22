S Africa Pharmacists Warned On Illegal Substitution

South Africa's pharmacists have been warned not to substitute drugs illegally as "it could do the profession a great deal of harm." The warning by Cecil Abramson, president of the Pharmaceutical Society of South Africa, follows complaints by the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of South Africa to the country's Pharmacy Council and the PSSA that such illegal substitution occurs "in response to financial incentives offered to pharmacists," and not because of the interests of patients.

Mr Abramson said that while the PSSA supports substitution and is doing its level best to achieve the urgently-needed flexibility for pharmacists, especially under pressure from medical aides, the association cannot condone illegal behavior.

He reminded pharmacists that the SA Pharmacy Council will take disciplinary action on receipt of complaints relating to illegal substitution, and that "politicians, doctors and others are just waiting for a reason to attack the profession, which could in turn lead to additional hurdles in getting access to the higher schedules." "Illegal substitution of products because of lucrative deals received from manufacturers is irresponsible, and is placing the profession in a precarious position," he warned.