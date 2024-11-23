S African Druggists Set To Challenge UK, Euro Markets

The SA Druggists group, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in southern Africa, is expanding the activities of its subsidiaries in the UK to spearhead an intensified export drive into British and European markets for its generic medicines.
The new company, Trinity Pharmaceuticals (formerly Meprapharm), will operate from a base in the UK's Midlands region and will trade mainly in a wide range of branded and non-branded generic drugs produced by Lennon in South Africa. It will also buy in some products from local sources, the Marketletter's local correspondent reports.
With exports accounting for almost 10% of its total turnover in 1993, the SA Druggists group is already a significant international player, which sells its products in more than 20 countries, including the UK.
