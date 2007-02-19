S*BIO Pte signs two-year R&D accord with IMCB

Singapore-based biotechnology company S*BIO Pte, a specialist in the development of small-molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, says it has signed a two-year Master Research Collaboration Agreement with the country's Institute of Molecular Cell Biology (IMCB), which is part of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR). The company said that the research would focus on the development of multiple compounds for the treatment of cancers, and added that it would develop any promising candidates to the clinical assessment stage, in partnership with A*STAR's newly-formed Experimental Therapeutics Center. Further financial details of the collaboration agreement were not disclosed.