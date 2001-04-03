S&N starts operations of BSN Medical

UK-based medical devices company Smith & Nephew has commenced operationsof BSN Medical, its joint 50:50 venture with Germany's Beiersdorf, which combines both parent companies' traditional wound care, casting, bandaging and phlebology businesses.

S&N also announced the completion of the acquisition of Beiersdorf's advanced wound care business for L30 million ($42.5 million). Both transactions were announced last year (Marketletter November 13, 2000), and it is anticipated that they will be completed this month.