S&N starts operations of BSN Medical

UK-based medical devices company Smith & Nephew has commenced operationsof BSN Medical, its joint 50:50 venture with Germany's Beiersdorf, which combines both parent companies' traditional wound care, casting, bandaging and phlebology businesses.
S&N also announced the completion of the acquisition of Beiersdorf's advanced wound care business for L30 million ($42.5 million). Both transactions were announced last year (Marketletter November 13, 2000), and it is anticipated that they will be completed this month.
