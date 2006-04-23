S-P completes enrollment in first stage of Ph II trial of HCV drug

US drug major Schering-Plough has completed patient enrollment in the first part of its ongoing Phase II clinical study to determine the appropriate dose range of its investigational oral hepatitis C protease inhibitor, SCH 503034. The agent is being evaluated in combination with S-P's PEG-Intron (pegylated interferon alfa-2a) for the treatment of patients chronically infected with HCV genotype 1 who were non-responsive to peginterferon and ribavirin combination therapy. S-P noted that, if all the planned treatment arms are recruited, this will be the largest study to date with any HCV protease inhibitor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze