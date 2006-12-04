Friday 22 November 2024

S-P debuts new Temodal capsule colors in EU

4 December 2006

US drug major Schering-Plough has launched new capsule colors for Temodal (temozolomide) for primary brain tumors (gliomas) in the European Union, noting that these will simplify strength differentiation and aid in patient compliance. The company received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for new colors in June of this year.

The new capsules have a solid color cap with the strength imprinted in black writing. The new capsule colors affect the 5mg (green), 20mg (yellow) and 100mg (pink) capsules; the company did not seek a change for the 250mg capsule.

Robert Spiegel, chief medical officer and senior vice president, Schering-Plough Research Institute, said: "by making it easier for patients to distinguish the different strengths of Temodol capsules, they will be able to adhere to their treatment regimen more closely, which translates into improved well-being of Temodal patients." The drug is the only oral chemotherapy approved to treat the two most serious types of brain tumor, anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma multiforme, grade 3 and grade 4 tumor types, respectively.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze