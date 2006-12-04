S-P debuts new Temodal capsule colors in EU

US drug major Schering-Plough has launched new capsule colors for Temodal (temozolomide) for primary brain tumors (gliomas) in the European Union, noting that these will simplify strength differentiation and aid in patient compliance. The company received approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) for new colors in June of this year.
The new capsules have a solid color cap with the strength imprinted in black writing. The new capsule colors affect the 5mg (green), 20mg (yellow) and 100mg (pink) capsules; the company did not seek a change for the 250mg capsule.
Robert Spiegel, chief medical officer and senior vice president, Schering-Plough Research Institute, said: "by making it easier for patients to distinguish the different strengths of Temodol capsules, they will be able to adhere to their treatment regimen more closely, which translates into improved well-being of Temodal patients." The drug is the only oral chemotherapy approved to treat the two most serious types of brain tumor, anaplastic astrocytoma and glioblastoma multiforme, grade 3 and grade 4 tumor types, respectively.
