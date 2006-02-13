S-P launches Noxafil in the UK for refractory IFI

The UK arm of US drugmaker Schering-Plough says that its broad-spectrum antibiotic Noxafil (posaconazole) has been approved for sale within the domestic market.

The agent, which is indicated for the treatment of serious refractory invasive fungal disease, is an oral suspension available through the wholesalers AAH.

According to recent data presented at the 47th annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (Marketletter December 19, 2005), Noxafil significantly reduced the incidence of serious invasive fungal infections, the occurrence of aspergillosis and overall mortality compared with standard azole-based products, as well as demonstrating survival benefit when compared with fluconazole.