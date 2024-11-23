S-P Rapped Over Claritin Ads

Schering-Plough has been ordered by a US district court to tone down itsadvertisements about Hoechst Marion Roussel's Seldane (terfenadine) range of products, and its own antihistamine Claritin (loratadine).
After the Food and Drug Administration proposed that Seldane be taken off the market now that HMR's safer Allegra (fexofenadine) is registered (Marketletter September 2, 1996), S-P took out two-page newspaper ads with a headline noting that "the FDA has concluded that the benefits of Seldane and Seldane D no longer outweigh risks of potentially fatal cardiac side effects - Claritin, a safe choice, no doubt about it."
HMR filed suit, alleging false advertising, and the Kansas court has granted a temporary restraining order on the ads. Another hearing on the case is scheduled for February 19.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze