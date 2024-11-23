S-P's Nasonex Cleared In First Markets

Schering-Plough has been granted marketing approval in the UK and Francefor Nasonex, its new nasal spray formulation of the already-marketed steroid mometasone furoate monohydrate, for the once-daily treatment of seasonal allergic and perennial rhinitis. In the UK, the product is also indicated to prevent seasonal rhinitis.

S-P notes that unlike many currently-available nasal steroids, which can take several days to provide symptom relief, Nasonex has a rapid onset of action. Many patients achieve clinically significant relief within 12 hours of the initial dose. Furthermore, the product has negligible systemic absorption and a very favorable side-effect profile.

S-P has also filed a marketing application for Nasonex in the USA, and clinical trials are underway in pediatric patients. The new product is a key element in S-P's bid to reinforce its leading position in the allergy respiratory market, currently headed by products such as its loratadine (Claritin), salbutamol and beclomethasone lines. S-P is also developing an oral dry powder and a metered-dose inhaler formulation of mometasone for bronchial asthma.