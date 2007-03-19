S-P's Suboxone approved in Scotland

US drug major Schering-Plough's UK subsidiary says that Suboxone (buprenorphine HCl plus naloxone HCl) sublingual tablets for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence has been recommended by the Scottish Medicines Consortium for use under the National Health Service.

The SMC's view, which specifies that the product is used as part of a framework of medical, social and psychological therapy, is primarily based on data from a one-year clinical trial in opioid-dependent patients, which showed that individuals receiving the drug produced a significantly-higher proportion of opioid-free urine samples than those given placebo.

S-P noted that an estimated 51,000 people in Scotland experience problem drug use of opiods or benzodiazepines, of which over 18,000 are thought to inject their drugs.