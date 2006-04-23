S-P selects compound identified by Pharmacopeia

New Jersey, USA-headquartered drug developer Pharmacopeia says that fellow US firm Schering-Plough has selected a compound for further development identified under the R&D collaboration the pair established in 1994 (Marketletters passim). Pharmacopeia added that the drug will be evaluated as a potential treatment for metabolic diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, S-P will make milestone payments if the drug enters late-stage clinical trials, in addition to royalties based on future product sales.