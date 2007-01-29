S-P subsidiary fined $435.0M

Schering Sales Corp, a subsidiary of US drug major Schering-Plough, has been sentenced to pay $435.0 million in relation to several of its marketing activities. In September last year, the firm admitted improperly marketing both Temodar (temozolomide), as a treatment for brain tumors and metastases, and Intron A (interferon alfa-2b), as a therapy for bladder cancer, as well as attempting to conceal its best price on Claritin RediTabs anti-histamine product from the government, to avoid Medicaid rebate liabilities. Schering-Plough also settled its civil liabilities for $255.0 million.
