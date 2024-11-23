S-P Targets Psoriasis With Mometasone

Schering-Plough has filed for approval to market a new formulation ofits steroid mometasone furoate for the twice-daily treatment of chronic, moderate-to-severe psoriasis vulgaris in patients aged over 12.

Mometasone is already marketed for a range of other conditions, and S-P is developing several new formulations of the steroid. Last year, the company filed for a once-daily nasal spray formulation for allergic rhinitis in the USA and Europe, while non-CFC dry powder and metered-dose inhaler formulations for asthma are also in the pipeline.