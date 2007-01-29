S-P unveils landmark Noxafil data

New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Schering-Plough says that data from two landmark studies demonstrate the efficacy of its product Noxafil (posaconazole) in the prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The findings, which are published in the most recent edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, are from trials of the drug in more than 1,200 high-risk patients, including those who suffering graft-versus-host disease following hematopoietic stem cell transplant, as well as individuals with hematologic malignancies. The results showed that a 200mg oral suspension of the drug, given three times a day, reduced the amount of proven and probable IFIs to 2%, from 8% in the study group treated with fluconazole/itaconazole.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze