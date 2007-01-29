S-P unveils landmark Noxafil data

New Jersey, USA-based drugmaker Schering-Plough says that data from two landmark studies demonstrate the efficacy of its product Noxafil (posaconazole) in the prevention of life-threatening invasive fungal infections. The findings, which are published in the most recent edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, are from trials of the drug in more than 1,200 high-risk patients, including those who suffering graft-versus-host disease following hematopoietic stem cell transplant, as well as individuals with hematologic malignancies. The results showed that a 200mg oral suspension of the drug, given three times a day, reduced the amount of proven and probable IFIs to 2%, from 8% in the study group treated with fluconazole/itaconazole.