SA Druggists Makes Italian Acquisition

SA Druggists of South Africa has made a 100% acquisition of the Italian pharmaceutical technology company Pharmatec International. The purchase price was 135 million rand ($31 million) and this will be settled by an issue of vendor shares.
Pharmatec specializes in developing pharmaceuticals in oral dosage forms with controlled-release of the active ingredient, in-licensing the products for marketing by client companies. The company will continue to undertake third-party contract development projects for multinational companies.
Peter Beningfield, SAD's chief executive, said that Pharmatec technology would increase the potential of new technologies currently being developed by SAD, and create exciting prospects for developing innovative products for international distribution. It would also improve its cost-effectiveness and facilitate the differentiation of its range of generic medicines, he said. The deal is another step towards SAD's internationalization and should have a positive effect on this year's results.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze