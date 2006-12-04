SAFC to offer solid-form R&D at its API plant

SAFC, the custom manufacturing business of USA-based life science firm Sigma-Aldrich, says that it is adding the solid-form research capabilities of UK R&D specialist Pharmorphix, which it acquired earlier this year (Marketletter August 14), to the services offered by its Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients facility in Madison, Wisconsin.

Site to offer wider range of R&D services

The company explained that the expansion, which utilizes a portion of the $12.0 million it earmarked for development of the site, will provide its customers with additional support capabilities for regulatory and intellectual property-based submissions. The addition of the technology, which is expected to be in place from January next year, will enable SAFC's clients to undertake R&D that includes polymorph investigation, salt selection, physiochemical property determinations, re-formulation profiling, co-crystallization and classical chiral resolution studies.