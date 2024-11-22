Friday 22 November 2024

Sale Of HQ Makes Roussel Uclaf 1994 Profits Soar 84%

20 February 1995

French drugmaker Roussel Uclaf (which is controlled by Germany's Hoechst) reported an 84.2% increase in net income for 1994 to 1.18 billion French francs ($223.9 million) on sales up 2.3% at 16.27 billion francs ($3.09 billion). However, the company points out that much of the increase in net profit was due to a capital gain on the sale of its headquarters real estate complex at Boulevard des Invalides in Paris. Without this, net income would have been 1.21 billion francs, a rise of 18.6%.

Excluding businesses that were transferred in 1994 and including newly-consolidated operations last year, sales advanced by 3.4% to 15.96 billion francs.

During 1994, RU transferred its crop protection and environmental health businesses to Hoechst Schering AgroEvo. Laboratoires Hoechst in France and a majority interest in Albert Roussel Pharma in Germany were transferred to RU, and in the UK, RU and Hoechst created the first in a series of joint ventures. The UK venture is 60%-owned by RU.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze