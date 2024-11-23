Sales Advance 2.1% At Sanofi In Nine Months

For the first nine months of 1995, French health and beauty company Sanofi achieved a rise in group sales of 2.1% on a comparable basis to 16.8 billion French francs ($3.4 billion). The company noted that at constant exchange rates and group structure, turnover was up 6.5%.
Human health care sales advanced 3.2% on a comparable basis to 13.5 billion francs in the nine-month period. Turnover of perfumes and beauty products declined 5% to 2.6 billion francs, and bioactivities sales were 697 million francs, up 11.9%.
Sanofi says that thanks to the increased importance of leading established products, both in the beauty and health care sectors, and cost-containment measures, earnings for the full year should be in line with the very favorable trend noted in the first half of the year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze