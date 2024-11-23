Sales Advance 2.1% At Sanofi In Nine Months

For the first nine months of 1995, French health and beauty company Sanofi achieved a rise in group sales of 2.1% on a comparable basis to 16.8 billion French francs ($3.4 billion). The company noted that at constant exchange rates and group structure, turnover was up 6.5%.

Human health care sales advanced 3.2% on a comparable basis to 13.5 billion francs in the nine-month period. Turnover of perfumes and beauty products declined 5% to 2.6 billion francs, and bioactivities sales were 697 million francs, up 11.9%.

Sanofi says that thanks to the increased importance of leading established products, both in the beauty and health care sectors, and cost-containment measures, earnings for the full year should be in line with the very favorable trend noted in the first half of the year.