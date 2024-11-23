Sales Advance At Lupin Laboratories

Lupin Laboratories of India has achieved sales worth 2.6 billion rupees($72.3 million) for its first five months of the current fiscal year to end-November 1996, 20% higher than the corresponding period of the previous year, the company's chairman, D B Gupta, told shareholders. He said that the firm is hoping for sales growth of 35%.

Mr Gupta said that exports for the full year are expected to climb to 2.3 billion rupees, from 1.5 billion rupees last year.

The generics industry is emerging as a major business opportunity for the company. The value of the industry is estimated at $30 billion for off-patent drugs during the next nine years, he explained.