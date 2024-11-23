Sales And Profits Rise At Chiese

The Italian pharmaceutical group Chiese Farmaceutici has closed 1995 with consolidated sales of 336 billion lire ($217 million), an increase of 17% on the previous year. The firm said that aggregate turnover was 360.6 billion lire. International sales represented 44% of total turnover, coming from Chiese's direct operations in Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, and Pakistan.

Operating profit was 43 billion lire in 1995, up 33%. R&D expenses for the year amounted to 36 billion lire, the firm said.

Sales of Chiesi's Clenil (beclamethasone) line were said to be particularly strong, reaching 60 billion lire, and piroxicam-B-cyclodexrin, marketed as Bexin, Brexidol and Cycladol, continues its international expansion, reaching sales of $80 million worldwide. So far, sales trends indicate the same growth pace in 1996.