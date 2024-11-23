Sales Boost For Gehe's Jenapharm

Czech pharmaceutical company Jenapharm, a part of Germany's Gehe AG group, recorded 1995 turnover of 6.5 million Deutschemarks ($4.4 million), which is an increase of 124% over the previous year, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.

Jenapharm, which has been selling its products on the world market for 30 years, allocates 20% of its annual turnover to R&D. Its research division employs about 200 scientists. The company produces mainly hormones for use in contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy for menopausal problems.

Gehe bought Jenapharm in July 1991, says Business News, and in doing so committed itself to major investment in making this drug producer competitive. Jenapharm has branches in Prague, Warsaw (Poland), Moscow (Russia), Budapest (Hungary) and Hong Kong.