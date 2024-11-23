Sales Boost For Gehe's Jenapharm

Czech pharmaceutical company Jenapharm, a part of Germany's Gehe AG group, recorded 1995 turnover of 6.5 million Deutschemarks ($4.4 million), which is an increase of 124% over the previous year, according to the CTK news agency's Business News.
Jenapharm, which has been selling its products on the world market for 30 years, allocates 20% of its annual turnover to R&D. Its research division employs about 200 scientists. The company produces mainly hormones for use in contraceptives and hormone replacement therapy for menopausal problems.
Gehe bought Jenapharm in July 1991, says Business News, and in doing so committed itself to major investment in making this drug producer competitive. Jenapharm has branches in Prague, Warsaw (Poland), Moscow (Russia), Budapest (Hungary) and Hong Kong.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze