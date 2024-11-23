Sales Boost For Sangstat Medical In 1995

- Transplant company Sangstat Medical saw sales rise from $674,000 in 1994 to $2.7 million in 1995, primarily due to commencement of sales of Thymoglobulin in Canada in January 1995, and sales of other products. A net loss was recorded of $8.7 million or 92 cents per share, an increase on losses recorded a year earlier.
For the fourth quarter, revenues grew 277% to $841,828, the net loss was $3 million, compared with a net loss in the 1994 fourth quarter of $2.5 million, and the loss per share was 31 cents, compared with 35 cents. R&D and regulatory affairs expenses advanced 37% to $4.8 million in 1995 as a result of continuing pivotal Phase III trials of Thymoglobulin in the USA.
