Sales Expected To Rise At Alkaloida

Alkaloida of Hungary is expected to post net sales for 1995 of 9.4 billion forint ($67.3 million); earlier forecasts stood around 8.9 billion forint, reports the country's MTI Econews service. Gross profits are forecast at 211 million forint, compared with just over 1 billion forint in gross profits in 1994. Exports are expected to be 4.2 billion forint in 1995.

The firm has been instructed by the Hungarian privatization company, AVRt, to formulate a new privatization tender, which should be issued by the end of February. The AVRt currently holds a 92% stake in Alkaloida, which has registered capital of 4.9 billion forint. A 25% plus one vote shareholding will remain in the hands of the AVRt after privatization.

Alkaloida is said to be Hungary's only producer of morphine derivatives and psychotropic drugs.