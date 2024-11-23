Sales Improve At Schwarz Pharma

The German drugmaker Schwarz Pharma has reported a 22.7% rise in sales in the first nine months of 1996 to 885.7 million Deutschemarks ($569.7 million), with foreign turnover up 33.9% and growth in Germany of only 13.4%.
Pretax profits for the first ten months of 1996 are put at around 138.7 million marks, and the firm indicated that final profits for the year will be considerably fortified by foreign business. Sales in 1996 as a whole are expected to rise 15% to 1.1 billion marks, with matching profits growth.
Sales in 1997 are expected to grow 6%-8% with growth coming from international business.
