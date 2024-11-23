Sales Rise At Biomira In 1996

Canadian company Biomira's revenues were up 58% to C$3.17 million ($2.3billion) in the fourth quarter of 1996. For the year, revenues were up 22% to C$9.4 million, driven by sales of its Truquant blood test for recurring cancer.
The net loss shrank marginally, from C$5.8 million ($4.1 million) to C$5.6 million, in the fourth quarter of 1996. The net loss for the year amounted to C$21.8 million, compared with C$21.4 million in 1995. A share offering in October means the firm has cash and short-term investments of C$94.4 million.
