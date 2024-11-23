Sales Rise In 1995 At Egis

Egis of Hungary saw net sales in 1995 rise to 19.8 billion forint ($129.9 million), of which 8.9 billion forint came from exports, 29.5% higher than in 1994, reports MTI Econews. Exports in 1995 were 2.1 billion forint higher than in the previous year. 80.3% of the firm's sales come from human pharmaceuticals, 17.7% from active ingredients, 0.5% from veterinary medicines, and 1.2% from baby formulas.
Operating profits for the year were just over 4 billion forint, up 33.8%. Gross profits were 4.9 billion forint, 92.7% higher than in the previous year.
In the current year, Egis plans to increase its revenues by 28%, with a higher rate of increase in exports. Its 1996 business plan envisages a 29% increase in operating profits, mainly resulting from a better product structure and planned savings in operational costs. Egis plans to invest 2.8 billion forint this year, and spend 500 million forint on developing operations.
