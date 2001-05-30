Salix' rifaximin for infectious diarrhea

Data from a placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial of SalixPharmaceutical's rifaximin for the treatment of infectious diarrhea, presented at the Conference of the International Society for Travel Medicine in Innsbruck, Austria, showed that 600mg and 1,200mg of the drug per day given for three days was significantly more effective than placebo, based upon the rapidity of resolution of the diarrhea attack and modification of stools. These findings, along with those from a previous trial which compared the clinical outcomes of rifaximin and ciprofloxacin for the treatment of infectious diarrhea, will serve as the basis for Salix's New Drug Application for the use of rifaximin in this indication.