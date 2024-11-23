SALK AIDS VACCINE TO ENTER TRIALS

Following the publication of a positive article in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, colleagues of Jonas Salk are now ready to undertake a large-scale test of his AIDS vaccine in a trial with HIV-positive participants. The report showed that progression of HIV disease slowed substantially in infected volunteers who received three injections of the vaccine.
The approach adopted by Dr Salk is to remove much of the viral coat; which he feels is the best way to thwart the virus by stimulating an immune response to the whole virus after it has been attenuated.
