Samaritan contracts Advinus to do preclinical tests on caprospinol

The USA's Samaritan Pharmaceuticals has signed a service agreement with Advinus Therapeutics to perform validating preclinical research for caprospinol (SP-233), its lead Alzheimer's disease drug. Samaritan has completed a series of studies that suggests the agent offers a new and novel neuroprotective treatment that could potentially protect the memory of Alzheimer's patients. According to the firm, promising preclinical studies have shown that caprospinol directly targets the amyloid peptide which is commonly thought to be the cause of AD and hopes further studies will validate previous findings.