Friday 22 November 2024

Samaritan Pharma's SP233 R&D attracts positive attention

27 February 2006

Nevada, USA-based Samaritan Pharmaceuticals says that an article discussing benzodiazepine receptors as potential targets for the treatment of neuropathology and neurological disorders, published in the Neuroscience Journal in December 2005, has been recognized by Lead Discovery, provider of a news update service for the scientific community, as being of special interest to the drug development sector.

The research suggests that the receptor family could be an appropriate target for new drugs and steroids used as therapeutic entities to treat neurological disorders, giving Samaritan's SP233 as an example of a newly-developed drug. The compound, which was originally developed at Georgetown University in Washington DC, USA, was licensed to Samaritan in 2004 (Marketletter September 27, 2004).

The firm says it will submit an Investigational New Drug application to the Food and Drug Administration for the drug as an Alzheimer's disease treatment by the middle of 2006.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze