Samaritan's Amphocil approved in Greece

Las Vegas, USA-based Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. says that its subsidiary Samaritan Pharmaceuticals Europe, SA has received notification by the National Pharmaceuticals Organization (EOF) for a new marketing authorization for Amphocil (amphotericin) in Greece.
Samaritan Europe is currently assembling all the necessary documents to make a pricing application with the Minister of Development which issues official prices with the consent of the Minister of Health. A nine-member Pricing Committee is responsible for providing expert non-binding advice on pharmaceutical prices, the company notes.
Once price approval is obtained, Samaritan will launch the product in the Greek market, thus creating a stream of revenue for the company. Christos Dakas, managing director for Samaritan's European unit, said: "I am very pleased with the swift approval of the Marketing Authorization of Amphocil in Greece, this brings the company a step closer to the implementation of a marketing and sales infrastructure."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze