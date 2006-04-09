Samaritan's Amphocil approved in Greece

Las Vegas, USA-based Samaritan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. says that its subsidiary Samaritan Pharmaceuticals Europe, SA has received notification by the National Pharmaceuticals Organization (EOF) for a new marketing authorization for Amphocil (amphotericin) in Greece.

Samaritan Europe is currently assembling all the necessary documents to make a pricing application with the Minister of Development which issues official prices with the consent of the Minister of Health. A nine-member Pricing Committee is responsible for providing expert non-binding advice on pharmaceutical prices, the company notes.

Once price approval is obtained, Samaritan will launch the product in the Greek market, thus creating a stream of revenue for the company. Christos Dakas, managing director for Samaritan's European unit, said: "I am very pleased with the swift approval of the Marketing Authorization of Amphocil in Greece, this brings the company a step closer to the implementation of a marketing and sales infrastructure."