Samaritan's Amphocil gets 94% price hike in Greece

Las Vegas, USA headquartered Samaritan Pharmaceuticals it has received a price approval from the Greek Ministry of Development for Amphocil (amphotericin). This represents a major achievement in that Samaritan was able to obtain a price increase reaching the level of 94%, which is the second highest price increase granted by the Ministry.
Amphocil was in-licensed from Three Rivers Pharmaceuticals and Samaritan was granted Greek marketing authorization in April 2006. However, Samaritan needed to apply for a price increase for it to be profitable. The company expects to launch the drug, used for the treatment of life-threatening opportunistic infections that often afflict immuno-compromised patients, such as those with AIDS or who have received organ transplant, chemotherapy or radiotherapy treatment, in Greece next month.
