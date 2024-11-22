Sandoz Demergers To Focus On Pharmaceuticals

One of Switzerland's leading chemical and pharmaceutical companies, Sandoz, is to demerge in order to focus on its pharmaceutical and nutrition business. The restructuring involves the separating-off of the chemicals division into an independent business.

Sandoz said that the new status will allow the chemicals business to invest in line with its own priorities. The company will be free to organize its development optimally and its management will be better able to seize market opportunities.

The actual form of the demerger has not yet been decided but a variety of scenarios are understood to be under consideration, including the sale of the chemical business. Marc Moret, Sandoz' chairman, has said that he does not want to see the business broken up, and that he would like to see a deal completed in the second half of the year. The establishment of an independent quoted company is the preferred solution.