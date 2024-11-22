SangStat Thymoglobulin Distribution In Canada

California, USA-based SangStat has initiated distribution in Canada of Thymoglobulin, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of organ rejection in transplant patients. The company filed for marketing approval in Canada last year (Marketletter September 26, 1994) and will distribute the drug under the Emergency Drug Release program prior to potential market approval.
SangStat took over distribution of Thymoglobulin in Canada on January 1 from Pasteur Merieux Serums et Vaccines subsidiary Connaught Labs, and has licensed exclusive commercial rights for the drug from PMSV for the USA and Canada. Although this marks the first revenues from a SangStat drug candidate in North America, the sales will obviously be limited until market approval is gained.
