SangStat To Develop Generic Ciclosporin

In anticipation of key patents for Sandoz' Sandimmun/Neoral (ciclosporin) expiring in 1995, transplant specialist SangStat has signed two new agreements which should allow it to capture some of the almost $1 billion market achieved by this drug.

SangStat has acquired exclusive worldwide technology rights from a privately-held biopharmaceutical company for the development of a ciclosporin formulation, and has also contracted for the large-scale production of bulk ciclosporin from an established fermentation manufacturing source. Ciclosporin becomes SangStat's fourth developmental drug, and one of 11 products either marketed or in development for organ transplantation.

Commenting on the move, president and chief executive of SangStat Phillippe Pouletty said that the company "would obviously not ignore the opportunity offered by a $1 billion drug, key to transplant patient care, going off-patent. This drug fits like a puzzle piece with the company's near-term product candidates and longer-term technology portfolio." SangStat plans to market ciclosporin in North America and Europe, and will develop the drug through its US and European transplantation network set up for clinical trials of its other products.