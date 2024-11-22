SangStat To Develop Generic Ciclosporin

In anticipation of key patents for Sandoz' Sandimmun/Neoral (ciclosporin) expiring in 1995, transplant specialist SangStat has signed two new agreements which should allow it to capture some of the almost $1 billion market achieved by this drug.
SangStat has acquired exclusive worldwide technology rights from a privately-held biopharmaceutical company for the development of a ciclosporin formulation, and has also contracted for the large-scale production of bulk ciclosporin from an established fermentation manufacturing source. Ciclosporin becomes SangStat's fourth developmental drug, and one of 11 products either marketed or in development for organ transplantation.
Commenting on the move, president and chief executive of SangStat Phillippe Pouletty said that the company "would obviously not ignore the opportunity offered by a $1 billion drug, key to transplant patient care, going off-patent. This drug fits like a puzzle piece with the company's near-term product candidates and longer-term technology portfolio." SangStat plans to market ciclosporin in North America and Europe, and will develop the drug through its US and European transplantation network set up for clinical trials of its other products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze