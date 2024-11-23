Sankyo Pharma Sets Up In UK

Japan's second largest drugmaker, Sankyo Pharmaceuticals, has now set upSankyo Pharma UK Ltd. This is the result of a name change for Panpharma Ltd, part of the Munich, Germany-based Luitpold Pharma Group which Sankyo acquired in 1989.

Sankyo says it is best known for such products as the lipid-lowerer pravastatin (marketed in the UK by Bristol-Myers Squibb as Lipostat) and cefpodoxime, an oral third-generation cephalosporin, which is currently sold by Panpharma and Hoechst Marion Roussel as Orelox.

Later this year, the new company will launch troglitazone (sold in Japan as Noscal), a Sankyo product for the management of type II diabetes, which has been codeveloped in Europe by Sankyo and Glaxo Wellcome. Sankyo Pharma will continue to focus on both ethical and over-the-counter products in the UK.