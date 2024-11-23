Sankyo, Recordati In Cross-Licensing Deal

- Sankyo is to codevelop and comarket a highly-selective alpha1 receptor antagonist, developed by Italian firm Recordati for the treatment of benign prostatic hypertrophy, in Japan. Recordati is currently testing the drug, called REC 15-2739, in Phase II trials in the USA and UK. The cross-licensing agreement also gives Recordati rights to codevelop and comarket CS-866, an angiotensin II receptor antagonist developed by Sankyo for the treatment of hypertension, in Spain and Italy. This compound is completing Phase I studies in Europe, Japan and the USA.