Sanofi Expands Its Operations In Poland, USA

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi made two international forays last week, to bolster its operations in Poland and in the USA.
In Poland, Sanofi has signed a joint-venture agreement with Biocom, the country's largest private pharmaceutical group, which has a strong presence in the areas of cardiology and central nervous system disorders.
The JV, to be called Sanofi Biocom, will be equally-owned by the two partners, and will hold a majority stake in Farmacom, a JV with the state-owned Polfa, which has a strong position in respiratory disease therapy.
