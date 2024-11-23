Sanofi Gets Further 25% Stake In Chinoin

French pharmaceutical and beauty company Sanofi has acquired a further 25% stake in the Hungarian company Chinoin, it confirmed to the Marketletter last week. The latest share purchase was made from the Hungarian State privatization company the AVRt.
Before the acquisition of the additional stake, Sanofi held a 51% stake in the firm, which means that Sanofi's stake increases to 76%. Chinoin recorded pretax profits of 4 billion forint ($28.9 million) in 1994 and net sales of 18.1 billion forint, according to Hungary's MTI Econews.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze