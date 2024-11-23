Sanofi Grows Oncology Business; Eloxatin Launch

Sanofi has a stated ambition to build a broad-ranging oncology franchise, so it is a fillip for the company that its anticancer drug Eloxatin (oxaliplatin) has been launched in its first market, France, for the second-line treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer mortality after lung cancer in industrialized countries, and accounts for tens of thousands of deaths each year in the European Union and the USA. The incidence appears to be rising. About 40% of those diagnosed with colorectal cancer live for five years, which compares favorably with cancers of the lung, pancreas, esophagus and stomach (all less than 10%), but less favorably with breast, bladder, skin and cervical cancers (all more than 50%).
The company notes that oxaliplatin is the first diaminocyclohexane-platinum compound to come to market, and shows improved tolerance over the gold-standard platinum drug, cisplatin. Cisplatin is a mainstay in oncology but, like other platinum compounds, is associated with a range of toxicities, notably nausea and vomiting.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze