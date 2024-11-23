Sanofi Names New Team For US Managed Care

Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, the US unit of the French pharmaceutical andbeauty company Sanofi, has formed two new groups in the USA, health business management and government sales, to target managed care and government sales in the country.

Heading up the health business management unit is Ross Girglani. Rick Schirmer and Byron Wigodner are named national account directors and will assist in the deployment of the Sanofi health business management group.

Dale Walters is named director, government sales. He is supported by Bob McCullough and Mike Sweeting, who are government sales account executives for the east and west regions, respectively.