Sanofi Pasteur opens Argentinian hep B plant

Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccine development division of the French drugs giant Sanofi-Aventis, says it has opened a new hepatitis B vaccine plant in Pilar, Argentina. The firm says it has invested 60.0 million euros ($70.7 million) in the facility, which is its first such development in Latin America. Initially, the plant will manufacture injectable hepatitis B antigen for export to France. However, once it is established, the company says it will use the site to develop a multiple-use pediatric vaccine for distribution in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa.